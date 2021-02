Peak of the Week: Various Artists -- The Next Waltz, Volume 3. Bruce Robison has been making some rich, warm recordings of some of Americana music’s best singer/songwriters lately. These are all analog recordings, from his home studio outside Austin, TX known as “The Bunker”. This volume includes Charley Crockett, Jack Ingram, The Panhandlers, & Bruce and his wife Kelly Willis. See if you notice the quality, and any commonalities they all share.