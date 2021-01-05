Peak of the Week (1/7): Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

This week on our "Peak of the Week" segment, which airs on Thursday nights at 8pm, Ross will feature Shemekia Copeland's latest album "Uncivil War". The reigning "Queen of the Blues" covers a number of topics with brutal honesty and heartfelt passion.

Recently named the #1 Blues Album of the Year by MOJO Magazine, Uncivil War includes the song "Clotilda's on Fire", which explores the story around the last known ship to have brought slaves to the United States.

In an interview with NPR, Copeland was quoted as saying, "You know, being angry doesn't do us any justice," Copeland says. "I spent my time being angry and pissed off and mad about it. But at the end of the day, you know, that just doesn't help anything."

Join us at 8pm on Thursday, January 7 as we spin tunes from this recently released blues album.