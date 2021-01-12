Peak of the Week (1/14): Parson Red Heads "Lifetime of Comedy"

This week during Peak of the Week, we'll check out the latest studio record by Parson Red Heads, Lifetime of Comedy. It's a terrific Cosmic Americana album and the first release of new recordings since the band’s 2017 album Blurred Harmony.



This Portland, Oregon band packs a lot into their album including dreams and self-reflection. The music features vocal melodies and harmonies, Cosmic Americana and folk rock, and new elements of their sound. They use synths, organs, and mellotrons to build a musical experience.

Join us on Thursday night at 8pm as we dive into this feature disc.