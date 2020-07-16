Paul Foster Talks To Maryedith Burrell of Late Night Comedy Show "FRIDAYS" - Fri., July 17 at 8:49am

From WNCW Senior News Producer Paul Foster: "The Friday July 17th edition of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week will include a great trip down memory lane. I'll have the pleasure of interviewing Maryedith Burrell, who was a cast member of the ABC TV late night,live comedy, series "Fridays" - a show that was on the air in the 80's. Does anyone remember it? Have you ever watched it... even in reruns? Friday's had a great cast that was much funnier than the one assembled on Saturday Night Live at the time. The cast included Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld co-creator), Michael Richards (Kramer on Seinfeld) and others. Maryedith is going to be kind enough to talk about some of the great musical guests that appeared on the show, including the early Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Pretenders, Heart, and The Clash. Tune in at 8:49 am on 88.7 FRIDAY MORNING or online at wncw.org."

WNCW will also post a podcast of this feature in the next couple weeks.