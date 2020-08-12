Pandemic Arts Series Episode 2 Features Features GRAMMY Winner and PBS Television Host David Holt

Producers of David Holt’s State of Music, Will & Deni McIntyre, are now producing a different kind of documentary series. As musicians adapt to a time when live shows and touring have been shut down, Pandemic Arts seeks to tell their stories. Along with performances by each artist, the series features candid conversations about the reality of the current moment. Each of these short videos works to process the time we are in and to record this moment for posterity.

In this episode, four-time Grammy winner David Holt discusses life in quarantine and his concerns and plans for the future.

Pandemic Arts is a production of Will & Deni Films for the Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation, and is made possible by the generous support of: Rhea Bigelow Charitable Trust | Carlyle Adams Foundation | Lauren & Fred Weed.

Director- Deni McIntyre

Producer/ Cameraman- Will McIntyre

DP/ Cameraman- Jan Balster

Audio recording- Jan Balster, Will McIntyre

Editing- Deni McIntyre

Talent Consultant- Laura Boosinger

©2020 Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation

You can view these videos on YouTube, and WNCW will air the episodes during Morning Edition, when available, on Tuesdays, alternating with Southern Songs and Stories Podcasts.