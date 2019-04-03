Our T-Shirts, From Recover Brands in Charlotte, NC, Are Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Click on slideshow above to see all the WNCW T-shirts.

One of the most important things we think about when we begin creating thank you gifts is this:

We want to be eco-friendly and try our best to use sustainable products as well as goods made from recycled materials. This is why we love working with Recover Brands. Believe it or not our shirts from Recover are made out of plastic bottles. For every shirt that is made, eight plastic bottles are used in the process making it 100% recycled material! How cool is that friends? Very cool. Here's how it works:

First, Recover Brands collects and sorts post-consumer plastic bottles, stripping them of all labels and caps. Next, they salvage cotton from discarded industry scraps, which are also sorted by color and blended with polyester. The reclaimed fiber is then spun into yarn and knit into fabric, which is ultimately cut and sewn into a garment. With Recover Brands' proprietary process, they're able to make fibers that are “first quality,” which makes them look and feel great.

And, if you own one of these shirts, you know they are incredibly soft and comfortable! Make a pledge now, help Mother Earth. Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Support grassroots radio.