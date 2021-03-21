Our Spring Fund Drive is Underway!

Our fundraiser has begun! For Spring 2021, we have some new thank you gifts for your pledge of support: Two new T-shirt designs, a wonderful tote bag, a stylish mesh-back ball cap and a very special edition CD. (Don't) Crowd is a compilation of socially-distanced concerts during the 2020 pandemic.

As usual, we also have daily giveaways including tickets to the Avett Brothers, Bonaroo, Merlefest, FloydFest, Skunkfest, Charley Crockett, and WNCW's Outback Opry Season opener with Acoustic Syndicate. We'll also be giving away a fly fishing expedition, a Big Adventures kayak, a $1,000 WNCW Radio Vista Society membership and several box sets. Three-CD grab bags will be given during certain shows for any donation $100 or above made during the designated period (while supplies last).

You can pledge right now online and be entered in the daily drawings - just click on DONATE located in the upper right hand corner of the home page.

Because the pandemic is keeping us from having our full complement of phone volunteers during this drive, we encourage you to make your pledge online. You will still have a chance to have your comments read on the air and you will still be entered into all eligible drawings. Of course, you can call us at 1-800-245-8870 to make your pledge.

Here is a list of the daily drawings and Grab Bag days:

Sunday, March 21st

CD Grab Bags (while they last) during Celtic Winds (noon to 3pm) with donations of $100 or more.

The Patsy Cline Collection (4-CD set with booklet) will be given away during Country Gold (9am to noon).

Drawing at 6pm for a 3-night stay at Camp Stonefly in Johnson City, TN.

Monday, March 22nd

Grab Bags (while they last) from 9am to 6pm for pledges of $100 or more.

Drawing for an Asheville Fly Fishing Company expedition at 6pm.

Tuesday, March 23rd

Drawing at noon for tickets (4 people per car) to WNCW's Outback Opry season opener May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate .

season opener May 1st with . Drawing at 6pm for a $1,000 WNCW Radio Vista Society (RVS) membership.

(RVS) membership. Drawing at 6pm for a 3-day pass with camping for Albino Skunk Festival May 13-15 in Greer, SC.

​Wednesday, March 24th

Drawing at 3pm for tickets to Bonaroo September 2-5.

September 2-5. Drawing at 6pm for a High-Roller VIP package to Floydfest 21 Odyssey July 21-25.

Thursday, March 25th

Donations made between 9am and noon will be entered to win Etta James: The Chess Box (3 CD set with booklet).

(3 CD set with booklet). Drawing at 6pm for a Big Adventures Kayak.

Friday, March 26th

Drawing at 6pm for Avett Brothers at Explore Asheville Arena November 19

Donations made during Cosmic American Music Show (6-9 pm) will be entered to win Honkey Tonk Girl: The Loretta Lynn Collection (3 CDs and booklet).

(3 CDs and booklet). Drawing during Cosmic American Music Show for tickets to Charley Crockett May 20 at Hazel Robinson Amphitheater in Asheville.

​Saturday, March 27th

Grab Bags during Jazz & Beyond with pledges of $100 or more

Donations made during Jazz & Beyond will be entered to win Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings (2 CDs and booklet).

Drawing at 7pm​ for Merlefest tickets - September 16-19.

No contribution is required to enter the drawing. To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with the following information:

Subject: "Enter Me In The Contest Only"

1- Name

2- Telephone Number