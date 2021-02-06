New Tunes at Two This Week: Willie Nelson, Big Takeover, and More

Mondays through Thursdays during the 2pm hour, we enjoy a segment called New Tunes at Two. We sample tracks from new releases by artists we know and love as well as emerging artists. This week on New Tunes at Two, join us for music from Valerie June (2/8), Willie Nelson (2/9), Justin Moses (2/10), and Big Takeover (2/11).



We start the week off on Monday with Valerie June's new release The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. This album is a product of a revelation she had about her own dream for making music. She says, “It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love—it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world. I think when we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live.” This is her third album for Fantasy Records.



Tuesday, we sample tracks from one of our core artists, Willie Nelson. He recently released That's Life. This album was made as a tribute to Frank Sinatra and is the second set of Sinatra classics released by Nelson. The album was mostly recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, which is where Sinatra recorded many classics from 1956 to 1961.



On Wednesday, we check out Fall Like Rain by Justin Moses. The album was just released last month and on the record he is joined by Del McCoury, Dan Tyminski, Shawn Lane, Sierra Hull, Jerry Douglas, Barry Bales, Bryan Sutton, Stuart Duncan, Michael Cleveland, Jason Carter, Cody Kilby and Ethan Jodziewicz.



Wrapping up the week of featured new music is Big Takeover with Spilling Water. This roots reggae band from New York has releases their 5th studio album. It's full up uplifting and innovative sounds that will keep your Thursday afternoon going.



We hope you enjoy these new tunes as much as we do! Join us at 2pm Monday through Thursday and we'll listen together.