Related Programs: 
WNCW's Music Mix with Joe Greene
WNCW's Music Mix with Joe Kendrick

New Tunes at Two This Week: Willie Nelson, Big Takeover, and More

By WNCW Staff 2 hours ago

Mondays through Thursdays during the 2pm hour, we enjoy a segment called New Tunes at Two. We sample tracks from new releases by artists we know and love as well as emerging artists. This week on New Tunes at Two, join us for music from Valerie June (2/8), Willie Nelson (2/9), Justin Moses (2/10), and Big Takeover (2/11).

We start the week off on Monday with Valerie June's new release The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. This album is a product of a revelation she had about her own dream for making music. She says, “It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love—it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world. I think when we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live.” This is her third album for Fantasy Records.

Tuesday, we sample tracks from one of our core artists, Willie Nelson. He recently released That's Life. This album was made as a tribute to Frank Sinatra and is the second set of Sinatra classics released by Nelson. The album was mostly recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, which is where Sinatra recorded many classics from 1956 to 1961.

On Wednesday, we check out Fall Like Rain by Justin Moses. The album was just released last month and on the record he is joined by Del McCoury, Dan Tyminski, Shawn Lane, Sierra Hull, Jerry Douglas, Barry Bales, Bryan Sutton, Stuart Duncan, Michael Cleveland, Jason Carter, Cody Kilby and Ethan Jodziewicz.

Wrapping up the week of featured new music is Big Takeover with Spilling Water. This roots reggae band from New York has releases their 5th studio album. It's full up uplifting and innovative sounds that will keep your Thursday afternoon going.

We hope you enjoy these new tunes as much as we do! Join us at 2pm Monday through Thursday and we'll listen together.

Tags: 
New Tunes at Two
new music
recently released

Related Content

Southern Songs and Stories: Winter 2021 Preview

By Jan 22, 2021
Dom Flemons performs at WNCW’s Outback Opry drive-in concert September 2020
Photo: Daniel Coston

After a brief pause over the holidays, it is time to jump into the new year with a strong lineup of guest artists here at Southern Songs and Stories. On deck is Dom Flemons who has a new song with Reverend Peyton featured in his episode, as well as Amythyst Kiah who is soon to raise her profile with her album Wary + Strange, scheduled for release this June. Also in our pipeline are Ben Nichols of the band Lucero, and a relatively new artist, Pony Bradshaw, both of whom have new albums which we will explore as we speak with them in their podcasts.