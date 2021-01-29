New Tunes at Two This Week: Langhorne Slim, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, and More

This week during New Tunes at Two, we’ll check out new music from Langhorne Slim, Aaron Frazer, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, and Brighter Days Ahead. Join us Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour as we enjoy new tunes together.

Monday, our feature disc will be Langhorne Slim’s album Strawberry Mansion, which is a collection of 18 songs written in March, April and May of 2020. He describes that time as, “The beginning of a new world. The unraveling of an old one.” Strawberry Mansion is the neighborhood in Philly where his grandfathers grew up. He shares, “It’s become a place of myths for me. A place that’s dirty but sweet, tough but full of love.”

On Tuesday, we’ll check out Introducing…Aaron Frazer. Aaron Frazer is a member of the band Durand Jones & the Indications, and this is his debut album. Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys produced the album, where Frazer channels mid-60’s Soul.

Coming up on Wednesday, we’ll check out I Told You So by Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. This group specializes in the lost art of “feel good music”. Their music is a soul-jazz concoction by self-taught virtuosic musician, Delvon Lamarr, dynamic guitarist Jimmy James, and drummer Dan Weiss (who is also part of The Sextones).

We’ll wrap up New Tunes at Two features for the week on Thursday with Brighter Days Ahead, which is a compilation of the 22 R&B, reggae, and other digital singles from Colemine and Karma Chief Records.

Join us at 2pm Monday through Thursday for sample tracks from these new releases.