New Tunes at Two This Week: Femi Kuti, Southern Culture on the Skids, and More

This week, in addition to hosting your Fat Tuesday soundtrack with Mardi Gras tunes all day long, we will continue to have some great new releases to feature during New Tunes at Two. The artist lineup for this week includes Femi Kuti (2/15), Southern Culture on the Skids (2/16), Clint Roberts (2/17) and various well-known artists singing songs from Johnny Cash's writings (2/18). Join us Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour as we highlight tracks from new music that has recently been released or will be released soon!



On Monday, we'll check out the latest by Femi Kuti, Stop the Hate. This album honors Kuti's father in a "traditionally fun, sharply political, and affirming way". This album is steeped in the tradition of Afrobeat invented by Kuti's father, Fela Kuti.



Then on Tuesday, you will want to keep your radio on 88.7FM all day, because you won't want to miss the fun Mardi Gras tunes we have planned. In addition to one of our favorite music days of the year, we'll sample tracks from At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids during the two o'clock hour. This album by Southern Culture on the Skids is due to release on March 12 and was mostly recorded and mixed in band member Rick Miller's living room. It's a mix of rock and roll, surf, folk, and country.



Wednesday we'll check out the latest by Clint Roberts, Rose Songs. Roberts is a native of Brevard, and now lives in Asheville, NC. We're super impressed with the songs and production of this new album, which will officially release on February 26. We enjoyed hosting Roberts in Studio B last Thursday for a live session with Roland Dierauf.



We wrap up this week's new tunes features on Thursday with Johnny Cash: Forever Words. This album includes 16 songs created by Johnny Cash's unknown poetry, lyrics, and letters set to music by an impressive group of contemporary artists including Hard Working Americans, Marty Stuart, Shawn Camp, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss & Union Station, I'm with Her and more. This should be a good one you don't want to miss.



Join us for New Tunes at Two Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour and we'll check out these new tunes together.