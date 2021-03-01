New Tunes at Two This Week: David Gray, Andrew Marlin, Lake Street Dive & This Is The Kit

This week on New Tunes at Two we'll explore four new releases.

Monday: David Gray – Skellig

A rather sparse, lush, warm mood from Wales’ Gray, inspired by the sparse, rugged, cold landscape of the rocky islands off of Ireland.

Tuesday: Andrew Marlin – Fable & Fire, and Witching Hour

Mandolin Orange’s mandolinist has released two all instrumental, all acoustic albums this month. Fable & Fire was recorded at Asheville’s Echo Mountain Studios.

Wednesday: Lake Street Dive – Obviously

Producer Mike Elizondo, a songwriting collaborator for Dr. Dre, Eminem, and 50 Cent and record producer for Fiona Apple and Mary J. Blige, “encouraged us to make bolder arrangement choices, take those chances, …and do things we’ve never done before," says bassist Bridget Kearney. We think you’ll hear that on this. The album will be released on March 12th.

Thursday: This Is The Kit – Off Off On

This is the alias of Kate Stables, and this was produced by Josh Kaufman, who’s collaborated with The Hold Steady (who also have a new release here!) and is a member of Bonny Light Horseman. We loved Stables’ “Moonshine Freeze” release, and might end up loving this one even more!