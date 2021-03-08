New Tunes at Two This Week: Charley Crockett, Fruit Bats, Menahan Band & Altin Gun

Monday: 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand

A moving tribute to Charley’s mentor, honky-tonk country singer James “Slim” Hand, who died last June. “I’m telling you,” Crockett said, “I didn’t meet Hank Williams, but I did meet James Hand.”

Tuesday: Fruit Bats – The Pet Parade

Eric D. Johnson’s latest LP is his 8th one, and addresses what he refers to as the beauty and absurdity of existence. Produced by Josh Kaufman (who along with Eric and Anais Mitchell comprise Bonny Light Horseman.)

Wednesday: The Exciting Sounds of the Menahan Street Band

The Daptone Records Brooklyn soul group is back, drawing once again on cinematic soundscapes, hip-hop, psychedelic, and above all classic soul sounds.

Thursday: Altin Gun – Yol

Have you heard this Amsterdam band that adds disco and new wave elements to Turkish dance music? Anatolian psychedelic synth-pop never sounded so good!