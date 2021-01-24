New Tunes at Two This Week: Ani Di Franco, Nick Waterhouse, and More

This week during New Tunes at Two, we’ll highlight songs from new albums by Ani Di Franco (1/25), Nick Waterhouse (1/26), Pony Bradshaw (1/27), and Veronica Lewis (1/28). Tune your radio to 88.7fm Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour as we sample this new music.



On Monday, we'll dive into Ani Di Franco's latest album, Revolutionary Love, which is set to release this Friday. Di Franco voices deep frustrations and tensions felt both personally and politically in her new album. It's rooted in her poetic lyricism and commanding vocal work using folk, soul, and jazz-pop to convey her message.



Nick Waterhouse will release his next album in April of this year, but we'll air tracks on Tuesday. Likened to the way author F. Scott Fitzgerald used the color green to represent hope for the future in his novel The Great Gatsby, which took place during an era of spiritual vacuousness, Waterhouse chooses the color blue to take a spiritual look into the past on his album Promenade Blue.



Wednesday, we'll check out the latest music from singer/songwriter Pony Bradshaw. Bradshaw lives in North Georgia with his family His new album, Calico Jim, was somewhat inspired through the area where he lives. He says, "I tried to think small about big things, to reach out into a world directly adjacent to my own and draw something of worth from these hills and valleys, these mountains, rivers, and folks of North Georgia." The album is about the relationship between man and nature and connects a region with its history.



Finally, on Thursday, our featured new release will be You Ain't Unlucky by Veronica Lewis, which is set to release in February. Lewis was named "Blues Artist of the Year" in 2020 by the Boston Music Awards. Lewis, age 17, is an exciting emerging artist in the Blues and Roots scene. She writes her own original songs, which are thought-provoking and humorous stories.



It will be another week of great new music, and in many cases music from albums not yet released. Join us and we'll listen together to these new tunes!