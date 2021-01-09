New Tunes at Two This Week: Aaron Lee Tasjan, Prateek Kuhad, and More

This week we look forward to featuring new releases from Aaron Lee Tasjan (1/11), Roland Roberts (1/12), The New Waltz (1/13), and Prateek Kuhad (1/14). As always, tune in Monday through Thursday during the two o'clock hour to hear our New Tunes at Two feature discs. Read more below about the albums we're highlighting this week.



On Monday, we'll sample music from Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! by Aaron Lee Tasjan. This album hasn't been released yet; it's currently set to drop on February 5. The progression of the tracks gives the impression that Tasjan "found himself" through the process of making the album.



Tuesday's spotlight disc will be All About the Timing by Roland Roberts. He was Memphis born, Alabama raised, Colorado grown and has become a staple in the ever flourishing Alaskan music scene. Roberts has been compared to John Prine and has entertained audiences across North America with his storytelling and stage presence.



Wednesday, we'll check out The New Waltz, Volume 3. The New Waltz is a series of recordings of various Americana artists from Bruce Robison and his Texas studio “The Bunker”. This particular album includes Charley Crockett, Jack Ingram, and Bruce Robinson & Kelly Willis.



On Thursday, we'll feature Cold/Mess, which is the latest album by Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. While discussing his growing international fame, Kuhad recently told Rolling Stone, ““It almost scared me for a while, like, ‘why am I liking this? Am I changing too much?’” He has started to embrace the fame, but has still kept gigs like weddings and birthday parties over the past few years.



