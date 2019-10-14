New Releases Available For Your Support: Rock & Americana

We'd love to send you one or more of these as a thank-you for your membership! $60 level for each CD, unless indicated otherwise. *Note: some of these are in limited supply, so you'll need to call 800-245-8870 during our Studio B hours to order them:

The Avett Brothers -- Closer Than Together

Billy Strings -- Home

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- Turn Off the News, Build a Garden

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi -- There is No Other

Tyler Childers -- Country Squire

(Various artists): Ken Burns' Country Music Soundtrack (2-CD's: $100 pledge)