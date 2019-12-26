Musical Notables We Lost in 2019

By Martin Anderson 21 hours ago
  • L-R, Top Row to Bottom: Dr. John, Ginger Baker, Raymond Fairchild, Art Neville, Ric Ocasek, Peter Tork, Dave Bartholomew, Robert Hunter, Mac Wiseman, Helen White
2019 saw the passing of too many of our favorite musicians.  Among those we lost are: Mac Wiseman, Sara Romweber of Let's Active and the Dex Romweber Duo, legendary "Wrecking Crew" drummer Hal Blaine, Yonrico Scott, "King of the Surf Guitar" Dick Dale, Leon Redbone, Paul Barrere of Little Feat, Ric Ocasek, Robert Hunter, Raymond Fairchild, Junior Appalachian Musicians founder Helen White, Peter Tork of the Monkees, and Dr. John. Here's the complete list: 

In order of their passing:

 

Clydie King

session singer: Rolling Stones, Steely Dan, Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie...

 

Reggie Young

guitarist: Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Box Tops, The Highwaymen

 

 

Oliver Mtukudzi

guitarist/singer from Zimbabwe

 

Kofi Burbridge

flutist, keyboard player: Tedeschi Trucks Band

 

Josh Haddix

singer, guitarist: Greasy Beans

 

Peter Tork

bassist, keyboardist, singer: The Monkees

 

Mac Wiseman

singer: bluegrass legend

 

Andre Previn

pianist, composer, arranger, conductor

 

Sara Romweber

drummer: Dex Romweber Duo, Snatches of Pink, Let's Active

 

Charlie Karp

guitarist, singer: Buddy Miles

 

Hal Blaine

drummer: "The Wrecking Crew", Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, Ronettes

 

Dick Dale

guitarist: King of the Surf Guitar

 

Andre Williams

singer: "Mr. Rhythm", "The Black Godfather", "The Godfather of Rap"

 

Scotty Hawkins

Greer drummer: Mac Arnold & Plate Full of Blues, Reba McIntyre, Brooks & Dunn

 

Ranking Roger

singer: The (English) Beat, General Public

 

John Starling

singer: The Seldom Scene

 

Doris Day

singer, actress

 

Tony Glover

blues harmonica player: Koerner, Ray & Glover

 

Leon Redbone

singer/songwriter

 

Roky Erickson

singer/songwriter/guitarist: 13th Floor Elevators

 

Ray Deaton

bassist: IIIrd Tyme Out

 

Dr. John

a.k.a. Mac Rebennack, a.k.a. "The Night Tripper"

 

Dennis Jones

bluegrass host, technical director: WNCW

 

Robin Tolleson

drummer, music teacher, journalist: Secret B-Sides, Hendersonville Community Music Center

 

Dave Bartholomew

trumpeter, producer, songwriter: Fats Domino, New Orleans

 

Jeff Austin

mandolinist, singer, songwriter: Yonder Mountain String Band

 

Joao Gilberto

guitarist, singer, composer: Brazillian bossa nova

 

Johnny Clegg

singer, dancer, activist: South African bands Juluka and Savuka

 

Art Neville

keyboardist & singer: The Meters, the Neville Brothers

 

David Berman

singer/songwriter: Silver Jews, Purple Mountains

 

Neal Casal

guitarist: Circles Around the Sun, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Hard Working Americans, Ryan Adams

 

Donnie Fritts

songwriter, keyboardist, actor: Muscle Shoals & country artists, Kris Kristofferson

 

Ric Ocasek

singer: The Cars

 

John Cohen

musician, folklorist, photographer: New Lost City Ramblers

 

Yonrico Scott

drummer/percussionist: Derek Trucks Band, Royal Southern Brotherhood

 

Robert Hunter

songwriter: The Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Jim Lauderdale

 

Randy Davis

bassist: Bill Monroe & His Bluegrass Boys, plus Asheville bands

 

Ginger Baker

drummer: Cream, Blind Faith, jazz, blues & Afrobeat bands

 

Raymond Fairchild

banjo player, cofounder of Maggie Valley Opry House; native of Cherokee, NC

 

Helen White

founder, Junior Appalachian Musicians (2000); partner of Wayne Henderson

 

Paul Barrere

guitarist, singer, songwriter: Little Feat

 

Willard Cox

guitarist and singer, The Cox Family

 

Jim Trantham

Canton musician, storyteller, luthier: Trantham Family Band

 

 

