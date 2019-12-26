Musical Notables We Lost in 2019

2019 saw the passing of too many of our favorite musicians. Among those we lost are: Mac Wiseman, Sara Romweber of Let's Active and the Dex Romweber Duo, legendary "Wrecking Crew" drummer Hal Blaine, Yonrico Scott, "King of the Surf Guitar" Dick Dale, Leon Redbone, Paul Barrere of Little Feat, Ric Ocasek, Robert Hunter, Raymond Fairchild, Junior Appalachian Musicians founder Helen White, Peter Tork of the Monkees, and Dr. John. Here's the complete list:
In order of their passing:
Clydie King
session singer: Rolling Stones, Steely Dan, Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie...
Reggie Young
guitarist: Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Box Tops, The Highwaymen
Oliver Mtukudzi
guitarist/singer from Zimbabwe
Kofi Burbridge
flutist, keyboard player: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Josh Haddix
singer, guitarist: Greasy Beans
Peter Tork
bassist, keyboardist, singer: The Monkees
Mac Wiseman
singer: bluegrass legend
Andre Previn
pianist, composer, arranger, conductor
Sara Romweber
drummer: Dex Romweber Duo, Snatches of Pink, Let's Active
Charlie Karp
guitarist, singer: Buddy Miles
Hal Blaine
drummer: "The Wrecking Crew", Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, Ronettes
Dick Dale
guitarist: King of the Surf Guitar
Andre Williams
singer: "Mr. Rhythm", "The Black Godfather", "The Godfather of Rap"
Scotty Hawkins
Greer drummer: Mac Arnold & Plate Full of Blues, Reba McIntyre, Brooks & Dunn
Ranking Roger
singer: The (English) Beat, General Public
John Starling
singer: The Seldom Scene
Doris Day
singer, actress
Tony Glover
blues harmonica player: Koerner, Ray & Glover
Leon Redbone
singer/songwriter
Roky Erickson
singer/songwriter/guitarist: 13th Floor Elevators
Ray Deaton
bassist: IIIrd Tyme Out
Dr. John
a.k.a. Mac Rebennack, a.k.a. "The Night Tripper"
Dennis Jones
bluegrass host, technical director: WNCW
Robin Tolleson
drummer, music teacher, journalist: Secret B-Sides, Hendersonville Community Music Center
Dave Bartholomew
trumpeter, producer, songwriter: Fats Domino, New Orleans
Jeff Austin
mandolinist, singer, songwriter: Yonder Mountain String Band
Joao Gilberto
guitarist, singer, composer: Brazillian bossa nova
Johnny Clegg
singer, dancer, activist: South African bands Juluka and Savuka
Art Neville
keyboardist & singer: The Meters, the Neville Brothers
David Berman
singer/songwriter: Silver Jews, Purple Mountains
Neal Casal
guitarist: Circles Around the Sun, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Hard Working Americans, Ryan Adams
Donnie Fritts
songwriter, keyboardist, actor: Muscle Shoals & country artists, Kris Kristofferson
Ric Ocasek
singer: The Cars
John Cohen
musician, folklorist, photographer: New Lost City Ramblers
Yonrico Scott
drummer/percussionist: Derek Trucks Band, Royal Southern Brotherhood
Robert Hunter
songwriter: The Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Jim Lauderdale
Randy Davis
bassist: Bill Monroe & His Bluegrass Boys, plus Asheville bands
Ginger Baker
drummer: Cream, Blind Faith, jazz, blues & Afrobeat bands
Raymond Fairchild
banjo player, cofounder of Maggie Valley Opry House; native of Cherokee, NC
Helen White
founder, Junior Appalachian Musicians (2000); partner of Wayne Henderson
Paul Barrere
guitarist, singer, songwriter: Little Feat
Willard Cox
guitarist and singer, The Cox Family
Jim Trantham
Canton musician, storyteller, luthier: Trantham Family Band