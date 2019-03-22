Music Mix Host Sander Morrison Will "Take Us Out To The Ballgame" Monday, March 25th at 9pm

Opening Day for Major League Baseball is next week and in celebration of this beloved and anticipated event, WNCW's Music Host Sander Morrison will pay homage with a special baseball-themed show airing Monday, March 25, at 9pm. We'll hear favorite baseball tunes featuring Paul Simon, Dr John, Bob Dylan, Nat "King" Cole, Todd Snider, Chuck Brodsky, Dan Bern and many more. Join us for a very special Monday Evening Music Mix. Take time to celebrate our national pastime. We know Sander will put a "super spin" on this show. Play ball!