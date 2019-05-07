Multiple People Injured In Colorado School Shooting

Officials believe at least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a public charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colo., a suburb south of Denver.

Two suspects are currently in custody and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking into the possibility of a third suspect, authorities said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

#stemshooting 7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

Authorities said over Twitter that they responded to a "call of shots fired" at STEM Schools Highlands Ranch at 1:53 p.m. MT. They described the situation as unstable and are directing parents to pick up their children at a nearby staging area.

#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

The Douglas County School District announced all schools are on lock down and have canceled all after school activities.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

