More to the Story: United Way Of Transylania Co. Is No More

Non-Profit groups in Transylvania County have been dependent on much of their yearly funding thanks to the local United Way organization. Now these groups along with the county are trying to find new answers for funding after the United Way in Transylvania was forced to close its doors. Making their first appearance on More to the Story, The Transylvania Times and Reporter Matt McGregor shared the details of this recent news. The conversation originally aired Jan. 15, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Editon Regional Host