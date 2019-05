Spartanburg Herald-Journal Reporter Bob Dalton was responsible for a gripping story called 'Victims of Child Abuse - Walk Unnoticed Among Us Every Day.' Dalton came to the mic during this edition of WNCW's More to the Story from May 8, 2019. In South Carolina, Spartanburg County is one of the leading counties in the state for cases of child sex abuse.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR's Morning Edition Regional Host