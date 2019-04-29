More to the Story- Naming Rights of U.S. Cellular Ctr. - Asheville

Columnist /Reporter John Boyle of the Asheville Citizen-Times was guest on this segment of More To The Story to cover some of his recent articles. This included naming rights (licensing) of the current U.S. Cellular Center. The building has been the long time home to big music concerts and other entertainers of all kind and was known many years as the Asheville Civic Center. Will U.S. Cellular hand on the name or can Harrah's Cherokee Casino win over the rights? Boyle also gave an update on Asheville's on-going housing issues. The interview originally aired April 24, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR's Morning Edition Regional Host