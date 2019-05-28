More to the Story- The Life and Legacy of Riley Howell

Smoky Mountain News Staff Writer- Cory Vallincourt poured his heart in to the story "Without Hesitation - The Life and Legacy of Riley Howell." Howell, a native of Waynesville was one of the students killed by the actions of a gunman at the University of North Carolina Charlotte in late April. Riley's immediate actions, without hesitation, saved others lives. Vallincourt joined WNCW on More to the Story, May 15, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host