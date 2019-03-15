More to the Story- The Latest on NC's District 9 Election

Thanks to WFAE Public Radio, Charlotte, an update was given on North Carolina's 9th Congressional District with Reporter Steve Harrison. A voter fraud investigation has led to the issuing of another election in this district, while Republican Mark Harris has left the race. Democrat Dan McCready will face who? While a political advocate faces serious charges for the role he played. Listen to the full details from this March 6, 2019 discussion.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR Morning Edition Regional Host