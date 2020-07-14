More to the Story- Latest Developments on N.C.'s 11th Congressional District

This segment of More To The Story dealt with politics and the race that is receiving national attention - North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. The district that used to be represented by Mark Meadows. Reporter Cory Vallincourt with Smoky Mountains News shared his insight on an election in November that will come down to the young newcomer - Madison Cawthorn vs. veteran politician, Democrat Moe Davis. This conversation first aired on WNCW, July 8, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host