More to the Story: A Joyful Story Indeed (Smoky Mountain News)

Politics Editor Cory Vallincourt of Smoky Mountain News joined 'More to the Story' to share details of his amazing article called "The Things You Don't Hear - A Joyful Story of Black Survival in Western North Carolina." The long and hard journey in the 1860's of former slaves that made their way to N.C. to a piece of land that would become The Kingdom of the Happyland, located in Henderson County. This interview originally aired March 3, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host