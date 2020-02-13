More to the Story: Haywood To Join Second Amendment Sanctuary Status

(Debuted on Feb. 5, 2020) This interview was about Haywood County Commissioners dealing with and eventually voting in the current statewide hot topic of Second Amendment Sanctuary status, gun rights. Our guest from Smoky Mountain News was Staff Writer Cory Vaillancourt, who shared commissioner's decision and the public's reaction, both those in opposition and support.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story, Paul Foster- Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host