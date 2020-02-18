More to the Story: Greenville News Series on it city's history of Desegregation

In this powerful More to the Story segment, Greenville News Reporter Carol Motsinger shared details about a series her and her colleagues worked on concerning individuals who made history and the progress of public education 50-years after desegregation of Greenville Co. Schools. This included a story by Carol titled, 'When Integration Finally Arrived in Greenville, It Brought Progress at a Cost.' This conversation first aired on Feb. 12, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story- WNCW's Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host