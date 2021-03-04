More to the Story: On-Going Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout in N.C.

Making their first appearance on 'More to the Story,' WNCW was delighted to welcome WUNC Public Radio (at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill) and General Assignment Reporter Will Michaels. Will updated us on where things stand across the state when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination distrubtion from past problems to mass immunization locations to upcoming phases for the medication that makes it available to more individuals. This interview originally aired Feb. 24, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story, Paul Foster - WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host