More to the Story: The Former CEO of Eblen Charities Story with the Citizen Times

Opinions Editor and Columnist with The Asheville Citizen-Times- Casey Blake recapped recent stories from the region - including Bill Murdock, who has now resigned as CEO of Eblen Charities, one of the largest non-profit groups based in Western NC, due to something from his past. As well as a legal matter involving Conservative Activist James O'Keefe. This interview originally aired March 20, 2019 on More to the Story.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR Morning Editon Regional Host