Politics Reporter-Steve Harrison for WFAE, Public Radio Charlotte, returns to 'More To The Story' to discuss several pressing issues. Topics include plans for the restart of school by board members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System, the fight to bring down coronavirus cases in the city, and a curfew for bars and restaurants to serve alcohol.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host