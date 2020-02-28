More to the Story: Charlotte Looks Towards The RNC Later This Year

WNCW's 'More to the Story' on Feb. 19th featured WFAE (Charlotte) Reporter- Steve Harrison, who covered Charlotte's on-going preparations for the Republican National Convention coming up in August. The interview took place just after President Donald Trump had made a visit to the Queen City. From Charlotte's Democratic National Convention experience in 2016, many of the same plans will return when it comes to logistics, safety, crowds, etc.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host