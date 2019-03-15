More to the Story- Challenges Facing Western N.C. Farmer's

Holly Kays representing Smoky Mountains News joined WNCW for More to the Story, where she shared details of her recent articles on "Challenges Facing Farmers in Western North Carolina" and "Tribe Votes for Plott Balsam Conservation" - about a 900-acre conservation project completed in Jackson County following funding from a Cherokee tribe. This interview originally aired March 13, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR's Morning Edition Regional Host