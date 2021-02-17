More to the Story: Asheville: Latest on Affordable Housing and In-Person Schooling

Asheville Citizen Times - Editor and Columnist Casey Blake returned to More to the Story to go over several recent stories from her fellow reporters at the newspaper. Discussed were Asheville's housing situation after new data was released, Asheville and Buncombe County School's latest moves for students during the pandemic, and a discrimination lawsuit against Asheville Fire Chief, Scott Burnette. The conversation originally aired Feb. 10, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host