More to the Story- Asheville Headlines: Legionaire's Disease Plus Drugs and the Homeless

Casey Blake, Opinions Editor and Columnist with the Asheville Citizen Times returns to WNCW's 'More to the Story' to address recent headlines. The conversation includes facts about the growing number of individuals diagnosed with Legionaire's Disease after attending the Mountain State Fair. The editor also talkes about concerns about how authorities handle the city's fight against drugs, prostitution and homelessness. The conversation first hit the airwaves on October 2, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edtion Regional Host