More to the Story: Asheville Crime Statistics from 2020

Casey Blake with the Asheville Citizen Times took part in this edition of More to the Story going over several of the publications recent stories into 2021. Discussions included reviewing crime statistics for Asheville from 2020 including violent crimes, on-going burdens facing Western North Carolina hospital's due to the Coronavirus, and local unhappy restaurant owners dealing with Covid restrictions. This edition first aired January 6, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host