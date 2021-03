Coming up on Saturday, March 13th Joe Greene will be hosting fiddler and band leader Mike Mitchell in the 1pm hour on Goin' Across The Mountain. He is promoting his band's new single "Calling Me". Joe will also be spinning some tunes from his 2019 acclaimed album "Small Town".

Mike is a fiddler and multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter. He is also the founder, director and teacher at the Floyd Music School, teaching multiple stringed instruments.