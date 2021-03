Martin Anderson's Zoom interview with Joachim Cooder

Martin Anderson spoke with Joachim Cooder in his California home studio, about his wonderful album of Uncle Dave Macon tunes adapted to his modern mbira. They also discussed his father Ry Cooder’s banjo background, the Buena Vista Social Club recordings in Cuba in the 90’s, and more.

This session originally aired on WNCW Monday, March 8th.