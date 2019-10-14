Make a Pledge Tuesday For $40 or More & Get One Pair Of Chimney Rock Tickets With Thank You Gift

WNCW has been partnering with Chimney Rock State Park for many, many years. We share the same county... Rutherford County, NC in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.The folks at Chimney Rock say this about their incredible state park:"Chimney Rock. It’s one part living classroom, one part outdoor gym. With ample opportunities to learn and explore, along with hiking trails, climbing opportunities, and exciting ways to break a sweat and stay fit, you’re in for a bit of learning, and a bit of fitness."