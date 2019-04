Brevard's Sarah Siskind, in addition to her own recordings, has written songs that have been recorded by Alison Krauss, Molly Tuttle, the Infamous Stringdusters. She shares some of her trade secrets (we hope, anyway!) when she visits us in Studio B, in advance of the upcoming Songsmith Gathering May 18th at the Brevard Music Center. Sarah will be leading songwriting workshops there that week.