We fell in love with Alexa Rose's blend of folk and Americana mountain roots music in 2017 when her Low and Lonesome album came out. The Asheville musician won the "General" category in last month's MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest for her new song "Medicine For Living", and she promises to include it in her live session with us on Wednesday. She plays Sunday the 19th in Asheville, and then May 30th in Charlotte.