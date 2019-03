He's known as the guitarist for Freakwater by many, the man behind Drunken Prayer by others, and, well, Morgan Geer everywhere else. Especially Asheville and Portland, where he splits his time living. Perhaps you know him from The Unholy Trio, or touring with The Handsome Family. Whoever he is, we'll get to know him in Studio B this Wednesday! Drunken Prayer plays Saturday at the Mothlight in West Asheville.