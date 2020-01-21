Live Wednesday, January 22nd between 2 & 3pm: Emi Sunshine

The teenage East Tennessean first gained fame as a 10-year-old after features on the “Today” show, and has been gaining a loyal following these 5 or so years since then. The Tennesseean newspaper got it right in describing Emilie Sunshine Hamilton as an old soul, noting, “Onstage, this soul’s presence is commanding and her singing voice authentic and folksy.” Or Rolling Stone: “Sounds like the spunky, intense little sister to artists Iris DeMent, Natalie Maines, Nanci Griffith and Janis Joplin.” She has a matinee and an evening show at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Saturday 2/1.