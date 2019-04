We're excited to be getting to know this new swing jazz band out of Asheville, and they've got a CD release party at Isis in West Asheville on Saturday the 27th. Queen Bee & the Honey Bees sing songs rich in Asheville history; in fact every song on their new one is set in different place or event in 1920's through '40's Asheville  (Beacham's Curve, Beaucather, Hominy Creek, a secret tunnel under Pack Square!). Check out their fun new videos.