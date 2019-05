“I’m a freak of nature / I ain’t no honey bee / I’m an unknown creature / The like you’ve never seen.” Thus begins "The Revelator", the first song on his great new release Somebody Save Me. And it also might describe Mr. Rayford pretty well, too. He's been nominated for two 2019 Blues Music Awards, and we can't wait to get to know him and his band Tuesday afternoon. They play Asheville Tuesday night, and Charlotte on Saturday night.