Uncle Walt's Band, considered a cornerstone trio of today's Americana music genre, got its start in Spartanburg, SC with Walter Hyatt, Champ Hood, & David Ball. Ball and his band, which includes Warren Hood (The Waybacks) and Marshall Hood (The Belleville Outfit), are touring in celebration of the anniversary of the Uncle Walt's Band's 1974 debut, with shows Thursday and Friday nights in Spartanburg.