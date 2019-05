One of our favorites returns to Studio B! The SCOTS lineup (Dave Hartman – drums; Mary Huff – bass and vocals; Rick Miller – guitar and vocals) has been playing together for over 30 years now. They're leaving the Kudzu Ranch to play Thursday evening at "Bonnamoo", a farm-to-table event at Cleveland Preserve Farm in the Spartanburg area. 8 piece box of fried chicken? Too much pork for just one fork? Banana Pudding?!