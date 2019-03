Tony helped put Taylorsville, NC on the musical map for us a couple years ago with his nice collection of blues, folk and rock, "Between Love & Tragedy." He's got a new one coming out, and a release show on Saturday in Morganton. Aside from his music, we like that Tony helped found the Hickory Music Factory in 2012, a non profit organization in Hickory, NC with the mission to build futures through music by teaching, performance and community outreach.