Live in Studio B! (and a Zoom session)

Monday around 10:15am, after your Ten O’Clock Doc: Joachim Cooder

Martin Anderson spoke with Joachim Cooder in his California home studio, about his wonderful album of Uncle Dave Macon tunes adapted to his modern mbira. They also discussed his father Ry Cooder’s banjo background, the Buena Vista Social Club recordings in Cuba in the 90’s, and more.



Tuesday at 11am: Michael Flynn

It would be understandable if you heard a bit of The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter, or Built To Spill in Michael Flynn’s sound – and in fact he’s opened for each of them on previous tours. Ben Folds might come to mind too, though the stories and images and sonic landscapes he conjures up are all his own. The Saluda resident visits Studio B on Tuesday, in advance of a (socially distanced) Grey Eagle Asheville show on Friday the 26th.

Friday at 4pm: Hurt n’ Skip

Hurt & Skip is an Upstate SC blues project from Shane Pruitt, Joe Power and Jason Phillips. The band combines Mississippi hill country blues with tribal and native polyrhythms. Their date in Studio B is also the release date of their new album “Red Dirt Boogie Brothers”!