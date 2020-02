Our friends in Unspoken Tradition bring some live bluegrass to "Goin' Across the Mountain" this Saturday! As they say most accurately, their material reflects the ever-changing culture of Western & Central North Carolina where they call home. Audie McGinnis on guitar, Ty Gilpin on mandolin, Tim Gardner on fiddle, Sav Sankaran on bass, & Zane McGinnis on banjo. They play Saturday night at Isis Restrauant & Music Hall in Asheville.