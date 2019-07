We'll have LIVE music coming your way Saturday afternoon when Goin' Across The Mountain Host Todd Baldwin welcomes Carolina Divide to WNCW. The band members hail from both North Carolina and South Carolina, and as they say - "hence the name." They're known for their love of traditional, gospel and bluegrass tunes. We're excited to share a live session featuring these multitalented, local artists whose sound is unmistakenly deeply rooted in the south and in Appalachian music.